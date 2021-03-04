Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 165.29
Abbott Labs 116.08
ADM 55.59
Alliant Energy 47.20
Ameriprise 217.39
AutoZone, Inc 1,173.66
Boeing 224.95
Bank of America 36.50
BP PLC ADR 26.03
ConAgra Foods 34.65
Caterpillar 212.93
Clorox 178.07
ChevronTexaco 104.45
Darling Int’l 67.95
Deere & Co. 337.66
Dollar General 177.97
Ennis Bus Forms 20.40
Eaton Corp 134.40
Exelon 39.77
Fastenal 44.17
General Electric 13.56
Goodyear Tire 18.21
Harley Davidson 35.12
Hewlett Packard 28.11
IBM 120.25
International Paper 52.14
Illinois Tool Works 204.17
Johnson & Johnson 153.02
JP Morgan 150.63
Kohl’s 54.79
McDonald’s Corp. 205.13
Merck & Co. 72.16
Microsoft 226.73
Pepsico 128.83
Pfizer 34.25
Principal Financial 56.67
Proctor & Gamble 122.09
Prudential 88.54
Sherwin Williams 659.35
Target 169.97
Tyson Foods 72.16
Texas Instruments 163.25
Union Pacific 200.90
US Bancorp 51.01
US Cellular 30.38
Verizon 54.80
Walt Disney Co. 188.03
Wal-Mart 127.53
Williams Co. 24.11
