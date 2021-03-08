Adv Auto Parts 176.50
Abbott Labs 115.63
ADM 57.76
Alliant Energy 49.71
Ameriprise 224.07
AutoZone, Inc 1,241.11
Boeing 224.03
Bank of America 37.13
BP PLC ADR 26.54
ConAgra Foods 36.53
Caterpillar 221.58
Clorox 187.76
ChevronTexaco 109.75
Darling Int’l 75.10
Deere & Co. 353.70
Dollar General 181.98
Ennis Bus Forms 21.85
Eaton Corp 139.44
Exelon 40.69
Fastenal 44.66
General Electric 14.17
Goodyear Tire 18.55
Harley Davidson 36.84
Hewlett Packard 30.16
IBM 124.81
International Paper 55.70
Illinois Tool Works 213.40
Johnson & Johnson 158.92
JP Morgan 157.40
Kohl’s 56.90
McDonald’s Corp. 209.11
Merck & Co. 74.17
Microsoft 227.39
Pepsico 132.13
Pfizer 34.35
Principal Financial 60.16
Proctor & Gamble 127.31
Prudential 92.72
Sherwin Williams 688.11
Target 176.87
Tyson Foods 73.69
Texas Instruments 162.11
Union Pacific 210.89
US Bancorp 54.05
US Cellular 34.65
Verizon 56.79
Walt Disney Co. 201.91
Wal-Mart 127.88
Williams Co. 24.12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.