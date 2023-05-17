Adv Auto Parts 122.10
Abbott Labs 108.82
ADM 73.05
Ameriprise 301.17
AutoZone, Inc. 2,679.65
Boeing 206.87
Bank of America 28.57
BP PLC ADR 36.00
ConAgra Foods 36.69
Caterpillar 212.10
Clorox 166.98
Chevron Texaco 155.71
Darling Int'l. 63.15
Deere & Co. 368.07
Dollar General 216.28
Walt Disney Co. 92.77
Ennis Business Forms 20.19
Eaton Corp. 171.01
Exelon 39.26
Fastenal 54.22
General Electric 103.47
Goodyear Tire 14.70
Harley Davidson 32.93
Hewlett Packard 14.31
IBM 125.71
International Paper 32.11
Illinois Tool Works 229.39
JP Morgan 54.70
Johnson & Johnson 158.99
Kohl's 20.38
Alliant Energy 52.76
McDonald's Corp. 293.46
Merck & Co. 114.76
Microsoft 314.00
Pepisco 192.06
Pfizer 36.75
Principal Financial 69.39
Proctor & Gamble 155.08
Prudential 81.08
Sherwin Williams 227.63
Target 160.96
Tyson Foods 50.12
Texas Instruments 165.34
Union Pacific 198.86
US Bancorp 30.45
US Cellular 14.82
Verizon 36.18
Williams. Co. 28.96
Wal-Mart 149.53
