Adv Auto Parts 223.87
Abbott Labs 120.01
ADM 90.96
Ameriprise 280.96
AutoZone, Inc. 2,195.68
Boeing 175.91
Bank of America 37.29
BP PLC ADR 28.73
ConAgra Foods 36.11
Caterpillar 216.70
Clorox 152.29
Chevron Texaco 157.49
Darling Int'l. 75.66
Deere & Co. 385.51
Dollar General 248.49
Walt Disney Co. 119.95
Ennis Business Forms 17.67
Eaton Corp. 147.07
Exelon 48.77
Fastenal 56.95
General Electric 89.88
Goodyear Tire 13.72
Harley Davidson 38.31
Hewlett Packard 15.59
IBM 139.10
International Paper 47.49
Illinois Tool Works 204.12
JP Morgan 60.44
Johnson & Johnson 186.01
Kohl's 60.39
Alliant Energy 62.07
McDonald's Corp. 252.88
Merck & Co. 85.44
Microsoft 280.72
Pepisco 173.74
Pfizer 48.95
Principal Financial 71.85
Proctor & Gamble 162.55
Prudential 113.99
Sherwin Williams 248.02
Target 241.66
Tyson Foods 94.51
Texas Instruments 173.91
Union Pacific 236.42
US Bancorp 50.84
US Cellular 29.81
Verizon 50.28
Williams. Co. 33.90
Wal-Mart 156.94
