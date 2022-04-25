Adv Auto Parts   223.87

Abbott Labs   120.01

ADM 90.96

Ameriprise   280.96

AutoZone, Inc.   2,195.68

Boeing   175.91

Bank of America   37.29

BP PLC ADR  28.73

ConAgra Foods   36.11

Caterpillar   216.70

Clorox   152.29

Chevron Texaco   157.49

Darling Int'l.   75.66

Deere & Co.  385.51

Dollar General   248.49

Walt Disney Co.   119.95

Ennis Business Forms  17.67

Eaton Corp.   147.07

Exelon   48.77

Fastenal   56.95

General Electric   89.88

Goodyear Tire  13.72

Harley Davidson   38.31

Hewlett Packard 15.59

IBM   139.10

International Paper   47.49

Illinois Tool Works   204.12

JP Morgan  60.44

Johnson & Johnson   186.01

Kohl's  60.39

Alliant Energy   62.07

McDonald's Corp.   252.88

Merck & Co.   85.44

Microsoft   280.72

Pepisco   173.74

Pfizer  48.95

Principal Financial   71.85

Proctor & Gamble   162.55

Prudential   113.99

Sherwin Williams   248.02

Target   241.66

Tyson Foods   94.51

Texas Instruments   173.91

Union Pacific   236.42

US Bancorp   50.84

US Cellular   29.81

Verizon   50.28

Williams. Co.   33.90

Wal-Mart   156.94

