Adv Auto Parts 193.01
Abbott Labs 110.00
ADM 68.66
Alliant Energy 58.10
Ameriprise 264.86
AutoZone, Inc 1,384.65
Boeing 252.66
Bank of America 43.12
BP PLC ADR 27.26
ConAgra Foods 38.79
Caterpillar 239.76
Clorox 178.64
ChevronTexaco 107.75
Darling Int’l 73.98
Deere & Co. 355.43
Dollar General 206.00
Ennis Bus Forms 21.32
Eaton Corp 146.85
Exelon 45.86
Fastenal 52.78
General Electric 13.91
Goodyear Tire 19.39
Harley Davidson 47.17
Hewlett Packard 15.90
IBM 148.02
International Paper 63.73
Illinois Tool Works 233.49
Johnson & Johnson 164.84
JP Morgan 59.85
Kohl’s 54.34
McDonald’s Corp. 231.69
Merck & Co. 72.80
Microsoft 253.81
Pepsico 147.75
Pfizer 38.99
Principal Financial 65.52
Proctor & Gamble 136.42
Prudential 108.07
Sherwin Williams 280.81
Target 230.89
Tyson Foods 78.33
Texas Instruments 188.55
Union Pacific 222.95
US Bancorp 60.65
US Cellular 39.20
Verizon 57.20
Walt Disney Co. 176.99
Wal-Mart 140.90
Williams Co. 28.23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.