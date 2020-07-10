Adv Auto Parts 134.45
Abbott Labs 93.04
ADM 39.38
Alliant Energy 49.04
Ameriprise 148.58
AutoZone, Inc 1,113.59
Boeing 178.44
Bank of America 24.02
BP PLC ADR 22.46
ConAgra Foods 36.31
Caterpillar 128.01
Clorox 229.76
ChevronTexaco 85.23
Darling Int’l 24.18
Deere & Co. 159.09
Dollar General 188.24
Ennis Bus Forms 16.56
Eaton Corp 86.44
Exelon 37.39
Fastenal 43.03
General Electric 6.69
Goodyear Tire 9.26
Harley Davidson 26.40
Hewlett Packard 16.99
IBM 118.35
International Paper 34.54
Illinois Tool Works 174.06
Johnson & Johnson 142.37
JP Morgan 96.27
Kohl’s 21.09
McDonald’s Corp. 184.88
Merck & Co. 76.73
Microsoft 213.67
Pepsico 134.46
Pfizer 33.83
Principal Financial 41.89
Proctor & Gamble 123.89
Prudential 60.54
Sherwin Williams 583.80
Target 118.86
Tyson Foods 58.52
Texas Instruments 130.53
Union Pacific 166.39
US Bancorp 36.44
US Cellular 31.12
Verizon 54.49
Walt Disney Co. 119.34
Wal-Mart 130.68
Williams Co. 18.55
