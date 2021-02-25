Adv Auto Parts 160.37
Abbott Labs 121.54
ADM 57.41
Alliant Energy 47.37
Ameriprise 224.14
AutoZone, Inc 1,162.18
Boeing 216.64
Bank of America 35.96
BP PLC ADR 25.58
ConAgra Foods 34.56
Caterpillar 221.69
Clorox 181.32
ChevronTexaco 102.38
Darling Int’l 62.27
Deere & Co. 347.68
Dollar General 188.33
Ennis Bus Forms 20.18
Eaton Corp 130.04
Exelon 38.92
Fastenal 46.28
General Electric 12.76
Goodyear Tire 16.51
Harley Davidson 35.49
Hewlett Packard 28.24
IBM 122.44
International Paper 50.39
Illinois Tool Works 202.62
Johnson & Johnson 162.86
JP Morgan 151.10
Kohl’s 54.42
McDonald’s Corp. 211.10
Merck & Co. 74.58
Microsoft 228.99
Pepsico 130.00
Pfizer 33.83
Principal Financial 58.37
Proctor & Gamble 126.58
Prudential 87.91
Sherwin Williams 673.17
Target 185.08
Tyson Foods 68.31
Texas Instruments 170.53
Union Pacific 208.67
US Bancorp 51.63
US Cellular 29.75
Verizon 56.50
Walt Disney Co. 190.98
Wal-Mart 131.95
Williams Co. 23.45
