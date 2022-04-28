Adv Auto Parts 209.39
Abbott Labs 118.01
ADM 92.51
Ameriprise 273.12
AutoZone, Inc. 2,014.44
Boeing 154.22
Bank of America 36.81
BP PLC ADR 29.35
ConAgra Foods 35.92
Caterpillar 212.44
Clorox 148.34
Chevron Texaco 161.79
Darling Int'l. 77.04
Deere & Co. 384.99
Dollar General 246.58
Walt Disney Co. 115.28
Ennis Business Forms 17.58
Eaton Corp. 147.88
Exelon 48.34
Fastenal 57.44
General Electric 77.73
Goodyear Tire 13.58
Harley Davidson 37.08
Hewlett Packard 15.70
IBM 135.74
International Paper 47.48
Illinois Tool Works 202.75
JP Morgan 60.31
Johnson & Johnson 183.60
Kohl's 59.19
Alliant Energy 61.23
McDonald's Corp. 254.19
Merck & Co. 88.58
Microsoft 289.63
Pepisco 177.50
Pfizer 50.51
Principal Financial 70.64
Proctor & Gamble 163.41
Prudential 112.13
Sherwin Williams 281.31
Target 236.39
Tyson Foods 95.69
Texas Instruments 175.85
Union Pacific 239.12
US Bancorp 50.04
US Cellular 30.09
Verizon 48.40
Williams. Co. 34.83
Wal-Mart 156.21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.