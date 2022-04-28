Adv Auto Parts   209.39

Abbott Labs   118.01

ADM 92.51

Ameriprise   273.12

AutoZone, Inc.   2,014.44

Boeing   154.22

Bank of America   36.81

BP PLC ADR  29.35

ConAgra Foods   35.92

Caterpillar   212.44

Clorox   148.34

Chevron Texaco   161.79

Darling Int'l.   77.04

Deere & Co.  384.99

Dollar General   246.58

Walt Disney Co.   115.28

Ennis Business Forms  17.58

Eaton Corp.   147.88

Exelon   48.34

Fastenal   57.44

General Electric   77.73

Goodyear Tire  13.58

Harley Davidson   37.08

Hewlett Packard 15.70

IBM   135.74

International Paper  47.48

Illinois Tool Works   202.75

JP Morgan  60.31

Johnson & Johnson   183.60

Kohl's  59.19

Alliant Energy   61.23

McDonald's Corp.   254.19

Merck & Co.   88.58

Microsoft   289.63

Pepisco   177.50

Pfizer  50.51

Principal Financial   70.64

Proctor & Gamble   163.41

Prudential   112.13

Sherwin Williams   281.31

Target   236.39

Tyson Foods   95.69

Texas Instruments   175.85

Union Pacific   239.12

US Bancorp   50.04

US Cellular   30.09

Verizon   48.40

Williams. Co.   34.83

Wal-Mart   156.21

