Adv Auto Parts 186.01
Abbott Labs 105.71
ADM 71.70
Ameriprise 223.12
AutoZone, Inc. 2,175.34
Boeing 147.15
Bank of America 30.13
BP PLC ADR 26.02
ConAgra Foods 33.15
Caterpillar 169.94
Clorox 147.52
Chevron Texaco 135.74
Darling Int'l. 57.26
Deere & Co. 294.33
Dollar General 248.35
Walt Disney Co. 91.84
Ennis Business Forms 20.00
Eaton Corp. 125.04
Exelon 44.15
Fastenal 47.34
General Electric 61.09
Goodyear Tire 10.83
Harley Davidson 31.41
Hewlett Packard 13.01
IBM 139.06
International Paper 41.78
Illinois Tool Works 175.97
JP Morgan 54.89
Johnson & Johnson 175.68
Kohl's 26.96
Alliant Energy 57.88
McDonald's Corp. 252.60
Merck & Co. 93.88
Microsoft 254.08
Pepisco 170.98
Pfizer 53.39
Principal Financial 61.13
Proctor & Gamble 145.27
Prudential 90.44
Sherwin Williams 244.44
Target 146.29
Tyson Foods 81.54
Texas Instruments 157.85
Union Pacific 205.52
US Bancorp 44.25
US Cellular 28.78
Verizon 50.49
Williams. Co. 31.15
Wal-Mart 127.82
