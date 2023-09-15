Adv Auto Parts  59.82

Abbott Labs   101.76

ADM  79.35

Ameriprise   347.15

AutoZone, Inc.   2,529.68

Boeing   208.11

Bank of America   28.84

BP PLC ADR  38.75

ConAgra Foods   28.94

Caterpillar 279.15

Clorox   146.21

Chevron Texaco   166.50

Darling Int'l.   57.23

Deere & Co.  412.17

Dollar General  115.78

Walt Disney Co.   85.58

Ennis Business Forms  20.99

Eaton Corp.   217.64

Exelon   41.65

Fastenal   55.22

General Electric  115.49

Goodyear Tire  12.80

Harley Davidson   33.36

Hewlett Packard 17.07

IBM   145.99

International Paper   34.24

Illinois Tool Works   238.31

JP Morgan  55.19

Johnson & Johnson   161.45

Kohl's 22.80

Alliant Energy   51.78

McDonald's Corp.   278.23

Merck & Co. 107.52

Microsoft   330.22

Pepisco   179.84

Pfizer 34.07

Principal Financial 76.95

Proctor & Gamble   153.47

Prudential   98.69

Sherwin Williams   261.71

Target  123.05

Tyson Foods 54.55

Texas Instruments   162.62

Union Pacific   213.32

US Bancorp   35.15

US Cellular   41.11

Verizon  33.79

Williams. Co.   34.34

Wal-Mart   164.64

Trending Video