Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 204.13
Abbott Labs 117.36
ADM 67.17
Alliant Energy 57.95
Ameriprise 254.05
AutoZone, Inc 1,536.37
Boeing 222.47
Bank of America 41.88
BP PLC ADR 25.90
ConAgra Foods 38.16
Caterpillar 239.97
Clorox 182.36
Chevron-Texaco 106.63
Darling Int’l 76.03
Deere & Co. 378.25
Dollar General 205.57
Ennis Bus Forms 21.40
Eaton Corp 145.65
Exelon 44.41
Fastenal 53.24
General Electric 12.95
Goodyear Tire 19.37
Harley Davidson 46.23
Hewlett Packard 32.41
IBM 144.14
International Paper 62.52
Illinois Tool Works 238.07
Johnson & Johnson 169.84
JP Morgan 161.51
Kohl’s 56.77
McDonald’s Corp. 229.64
Merck & Co. 78.73
Microsoft 243.03
Pepsico 146.37
Pfizer 40.12
Principal Financial 65.29
Proctor & Gamble 137.79
Prudential 105.80
Sherwin Williams 285.81
Target 208.51
Tyson Foods 80.56
Texas Instruments 178.99
Union Pacific 225.18
US Bancorp 61.10
US Cellular 37.89
Verizon 58.81
Walt Disney Co. 178.10
Wal-Mart 138.24
Williams Co. 25.38
