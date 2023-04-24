Adv Auto Parts 126.83
Abbott Labs 110.41
ADM 80.80
Ameriprise 312.91
AutoZone, Inc. 2,677.42
Boeing 205.77
Bank of America 29.76
BP PLC ADR 40.10
ConAgra Foods 37.70
Caterpillar 223.43
Clorox 165.23
Chevron Texaco 171.48
Darling Int'l. 59.22
Deere & Co. 388.04
Dollar General 222.41
Walt Disney Co. 99.68
Ennis Business Forms 20.05
Eaton Corp. 163.82
Exelon 43.45
Fastenal 54.92
General Electric 100.15
Goodyear Tire 10.66
Harley Davidson 38.07
Hewlett Packard 14.34
IBM 125.40
International Paper 36.39
Illinois Tool Works 237.74
JP Morgan 55.16
Johnson & Johnson 163.68
Kohl's 22.98
Alliant Energy 55.54
McDonald's Corp. 293.20
Merck & Co. 115.95
Microsoft 281.77
Pepisco 185.50
Pfizer 39.91
Principal Financial 75.74
Proctor & Gamble 156.37
Prudential 85.87
Sherwin Williams 236.56
Target 163.94
Tyson Foods 60.91
Texas Instruments 175.90
Union Pacific 200.28
US Bancorp 32.79
US Cellular 21.21
Verizon 37.10
Williams. Co. 30.33
Wal-Mart 152.76
