stocks
Adv Auto Parts 230.05
Abbott Labs 129.05
ADM 64.20
Alliant Energy 55.54
Ameriprise 306.66
AutoZone, Inc 1,808.90
Boeing 213.03
Bank of America 47.33
BP PLC ADR 27.28
ConAgra Foods 32.65
Caterpillar 203.57
Clorox 164.35
Chevron-Texaco 113.51
Darling Int’l 83.76
Deere & Co. 350.63
Dollar General 226.19
Ennis Bus Forms 19.41
Eaton Corp 171.97
Exelon 54.10
Fastenal 58.53
General Electric 105.22
Goodyear Tire 21.45
Harley Davidson 37.78
Hewlett Packard 31.32
IBM 120.86
International Paper 48.71
Illinois Tool Works 232.62
Johnson & Johnson 164.54
JP Morgan 168.30
Kohl’s 56.88
McDonald’s Corp. 253.51
Merck & Co. 90.51
Microsoft 336.41
Pepsico 164.24
Pfizer 43.85
Principal Financial 68.46
Proctor & Gamble 145.28
Prudential 111.77
Sherwin Williams 318.76
Target 260.49
Tyson Foods 80.99
Texas Instruments 191.03
Union Pacific 237.10
US Bancorp 60.32
US Cellular 32.68
Verizon 51.83
Walt Disney Co. 170.28
Wal-Mart 151.28
Williams Co. 28.28
