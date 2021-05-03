Adv Auto Parts 201.86
Abbott Labs 119.53
ADM 64.63
Alliant Energy 56.17
Ameriprise 257.85
AutoZone, Inc 1,475.83
Boeing 235.19
Bank of America 40.56
BP PLC ADR 25.69
ConAgra Foods 37.50
Caterpillar 228.17
Clorox 180.63
ChevronTexaco 105.53
Darling Int’l 70.89
Deere & Co. 373.77
Dollar General 216.57
Ennis Bus Forms 21.12
Eaton Corp 144.36
Exelon 44.89
Fastenal 53.00
General Electric 13.45
Goodyear Tire 17.74
Harley Davidson 48.68
Hewlett Packard 34.48
IBM 144.75
International Paper 58.94
Illinois Tool Works 233.56
Johnson & Johnson 165.21
JP Morgan 153.36
Kohl’s 61.82
McDonald’s Corp. 235.56
Merck & Co. 75.98
Microsoft 251.86
Pepsico 145.79
Pfizer 39.83
Principal Financial 64.48
Proctor & Gamble 135.00
Prudential 101.44
Sherwin Williams 277.91
Target 211.28
Tyson Foods 78.50
Texas Instruments 178.79
Union Pacific 223.74
US Bancorp 59.29
US Cellular 35.45
Verizon 57.92
Walt Disney Co. 185.51
Wal-Mart 142.12
Williams Co. 24.77
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.