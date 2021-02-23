Adv Auto Parts 165.88
Abbott Labs 120.80
ADM 57.08
Alliant Energy 48.23
Ameriprise 226.38
AutoZone, Inc 1,184.03
Boeing 211.97
Bank of America 35.57
BP PLC ADR 24.23
ConAgra Foods 34.99
Caterpillar 220.31
Clorox 187.49
ChevronTexaco 99.59
Darling Int’l 66.13
Deere & Co. 337.41
Dollar General 195.18
Ennis Bus Forms 19.77
Eaton Corp 130.86
Exelon 40.80
Fastenal 46.80
General Electric 12.59
Goodyear Tire 17.01
Harley Davidson 36.01
Hewlett Packard 27.38
IBM 120.71
International Paper 50.17
Illinois Tool Works 201.53
Johnson & Johnson 160.44
JP Morgan 150.61
Kohl’s 55.75
McDonald’s Corp. 211.32
Merck & Co. 74.54
Microsoft 233.27
Pepsico 132.78
Pfizer 33.91
Principal Financial 58.68
Proctor & Gamble 127.52
Prudential 85.37
Sherwin Williams 696.59
Target 186.36
Tyson Foods 68.19
Texas Instruments 172.85
Union Pacific 206.96
US Bancorp 51.61
US Cellular 29.26
Verizon 57.03
Walt Disney Co. 197.09
Wal-Mart 135.47
Williams Co. 23.84
