Adv Auto Parts 154.59
Abbott Labs 104.70
ADM 46.89
Alliant Energy 51.86
Ameriprise 152.10
AutoZone, Inc 1,234.45
Boeing 160.23
Bank of America 25.50
BP PLC ADR 20.06
ConAgra Foods 34.47
Caterpillar 153.83
Clorox 214.00
ChevronTexaco 77.69
Darling Int’l 34.50
Deere & Co. 215.96
Dollar General 200.50
Ennis Bus Forms 17.63
Eaton Corp 102.52
Exelon 35.83
Fastenal 44.03
General Electric 5.95
Goodyear Tire 9.45
Harley Davidson 27.76
Hewlett Packard 19.29
IBM 121.46
International Paper 38.92
Illinois Tool Works 195.46
Johnson & Johnson 147.78
JP Morgan 101.07
Kohl’s 21.33
McDonald’s Corp. 218.00
Merck & Co. 84.48
Microsoft 204.03
Pepsico 135.81
Pfizer 36.07
Principal Financial 41.07
Proctor & Gamble 138.14
Prudential 68.12
Sherwin Williams 708.74
Target 147.65
Tyson Foods 63.72
Texas Instruments 136.37
Union Pacific 195.94
US Bancorp 36.68
US Cellular 34.31
Verizon 59.79
Walt Disney Co. 131.75
Wal-Mart 136.70
Williams Co. 20.23
