Adv Auto Parts 150.97
Abbott Labs 122.54
ADM 50.48
Alliant Energy 48.95
Ameriprise 200.84
AutoZone, Inc 1,159.33
Boeing 195.84
Bank of America 29.96
BP PLC ADR 22.21
ConAgra Foods 34.20
Caterpillar 184.72
Clorox 210.02
ChevronTexaco 86.41
Darling Int’l 65.13
Deere & Co. 292.21
Dollar General 192.75
Ennis Bus Forms 18.53
Eaton Corp 121.54
Exelon 42.08
Fastenal 46.42
General Electric 10.74
Goodyear Tire 10.90
Harley Davidson 40.15
Hewlett Packard 24.48
IBM 120.54
International Paper 49.79
Illinois Tool Works 194.88
Johnson & Johnson 162.71
JP Morgan 129.62
Kohl’s 43.13
McDonald’s Corp. 207.93
Merck & Co. 77.36
Microsoft 239.65
Pepsico 136.98
Pfizer 35.80
Principal Financial 50.13
Proctor & Gamble 128.97
Prudential 78.91
Sherwin Williams 698.10
Target 183.57
Tyson Foods 64.19
Texas Instruments 172.46
Union Pacific 198.60
US Bancorp 42.75
US Cellular 31.86
Verizon 54.28
Walt Disney Co. 170.97
Wal-Mart 139.27
Williams Co. 22.29
