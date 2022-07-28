Adv Auto Parts 191.03
Abbott Labs 110.36
ADM 79.35
Ameriprise 262.59
AutoZone, Inc. 2,130.45
Boeing 159.09
Bank of America 33.32
BP PLC ADR 28.47
ConAgra Foods 33.99
Caterpillar 187.84
Clorox 144.67
Chevron Texaco 150.39
Darling Int'l. 67.98
Deere & Co. 331.63
Dollar General 245.15
Walt Disney Co. 104.90
Ennis Business Forms 21.87
Eaton Corp. 146.26
Exelon 46.27
Fastenal 49.90
General Electric 73.14
Goodyear Tire 12.05
Harley Davidson 36.96
Hewlett Packard 14.08
IBM 129.22
International Paper 43.02
Illinois Tool Works 203.50
JP Morgan 57.33
Johnson & Johnson 174.20
Kohl's 28.11
Alliant Energy 60.03
McDonald's Corp. 263.46
Merck & Co. 89.94
Microsoft 276.41
Pepisco 174.84
Pfizer 50.72
Principal Financial 64.91
Proctor & Gamble 148.06
Prudential 98.10
Sherwin Williams 243.04
Target 159.42
Tyson Foods 87.20
Texas Instruments 175.75
Union Pacific 223.74
US Bancorp 46.12
US Cellular 29.04
Verizon 45.55
Williams. Co. 33.78
Wal-Mart 129.75
