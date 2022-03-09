Adv Auto Parts 204.88
Abbott Labs 118.39
ADM 81.78
Ameriprise 274.52
AutoZone, Inc. 1,884.56
Boeing 178.56
Bank of America 41.04
BP PLC ADR 29.03
ConAgra Foods 31.18
Caterpillar 209.78
Clorox 137.27
Chevron Texaco 166.27
Darling Int'l. 74.63
Deere & Co. 368.86
Dollar General 207.22
Walt Disney Co. 133.65
Ennis Business Forms 18.31
Eaton Corp. 149.12
Exelon 43.55
Fastenal 54.76
General Electric 91.25
Goodyear Tire 13.13
Harley Davidson 39.08
Hewlett Packard 16.37
IBM 126.22
International Paper 42.17
Illinois Tool Works 207.77
JP Morgan 58.88
Johnson & Johnson 169.36
Kohl's 54.00
Alliant Energy 59.75
McDonald's Corp. 222.47
Merck & Co. 77.79
Microsoft 288.50
Pepisco 157.40
Pfizer 48.75
Principal Financial 66.17
Proctor & Gamble 148.77
Prudential 106.89
Sherwin Williams 241.71
Target 216.00
Tyson Foods 90.64
Texas Instruments 172.46
Union Pacific 253.67
US Bancorp 54.51
US Cellular 29.22
Verizon 53.08
Williams. Co. 32.50
Wal-Mart 139.46
