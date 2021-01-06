Adv Auto Parts 166.20
Abbott Labs 110.24
ADM 52.91
Alliant Energy 51.00
Ameriprise 197.75
AutoZone, Inc 1,231.28
Boeing 211.03
Bank of America 32.15
BP PLC ADR 23.42
ConAgra Foods 35.74
Caterpillar 194.01
Clorox 197.35
ChevronTexaco 89.80
Darling Int’l 63.72
Deere & Co. 290.52
Dollar General 215.41
Ennis Bus Forms 19.39
Eaton Corp 126.49
Exelon 42.45
Fastenal 49.10
General Electric 11.37
Goodyear Tire 10.78
Harley Davidson 38.22
Hewlett Packard 24.96
IBM 129.28
International Paper 52.87
Illinois Tool Works 209.05
Johnson & Johnson 159.95
JP Morgan 131.56
Kohl’s 41.06
McDonald’s Corp. 211.08
Merck & Co. 82.40
Microsoft 212.25
Pepsico 142.93
Pfizer 36.87
Principal Financial 51.10
Proctor & Gamble 140.16
Prudential 81.71
Sherwin Williams 722.35
Target 188.92
Tyson Foods 65.36
Texas Instruments 164.22
Union Pacific 209.80
US Bancorp 49.01
US Cellular 31.68
Verizon 59.29
Walt Disney Co. 179.06
Wal-Mart 146.66
Williams Co. 21.50
