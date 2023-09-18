Adv Auto Parts  58.16

Abbott Labs   101.00

ADM  79.19

Ameriprise   347.08

AutoZone, Inc.   2,522.10

Boeing   205.12

Bank of America   28.76

BP PLC ADR  38.56

ConAgra Foods   28.72

Caterpillar 280.95

Clorox   142.70

Chevron Texaco   167.22

Darling Int'l.   56.81

Deere & Co.  410.84

Dollar General  113.66

Walt Disney Co.   85.02

Ennis Business Forms  21.51

Eaton Corp.   219.15

Exelon   41.49

Fastenal   54.91

General Electric  116.57

Goodyear Tire  12.36

Harley Davidson   32.81

Hewlett Packard 17.00

IBM   145.09

International Paper   34.16

Illinois Tool Works   237.71

JP Morgan  55.28

Johnson & Johnson   162.47

Kohl's 21.44

Alliant Energy   52.19

McDonald's Corp.   277.22

Merck & Co. 107.82

Microsoft   329.06

Pepisco   179.38

Pfizer 33.64

Principal Financial 76.54

Proctor & Gamble   154.05

Prudential   98.91

Sherwin Williams   225.95

Target  119.34

Tyson Foods 53.90

Texas Instruments   162.83

Union Pacific   213.15

US Bancorp   34.75

US Cellular   40.03

Verizon  33.53

Williams. Co.   34.43

Wal-Mart   163.42

