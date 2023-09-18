Adv Auto Parts 58.16
Abbott Labs 101.00
ADM 79.19
Ameriprise 347.08
AutoZone, Inc. 2,522.10
Boeing 205.12
Bank of America 28.76
BP PLC ADR 38.56
ConAgra Foods 28.72
Caterpillar 280.95
Clorox 142.70
Chevron Texaco 167.22
Darling Int'l. 56.81
Deere & Co. 410.84
Dollar General 113.66
Walt Disney Co. 85.02
Ennis Business Forms 21.51
Eaton Corp. 219.15
Exelon 41.49
Fastenal 54.91
General Electric 116.57
Goodyear Tire 12.36
Harley Davidson 32.81
Hewlett Packard 17.00
IBM 145.09
International Paper 34.16
Illinois Tool Works 237.71
JP Morgan 55.28
Johnson & Johnson 162.47
Kohl's 21.44
Alliant Energy 52.19
McDonald's Corp. 277.22
Merck & Co. 107.82
Microsoft 329.06
Pepisco 179.38
Pfizer 33.64
Principal Financial 76.54
Proctor & Gamble 154.05
Prudential 98.91
Sherwin Williams 225.95
Target 119.34
Tyson Foods 53.90
Texas Instruments 162.83
Union Pacific 213.15
US Bancorp 34.75
US Cellular 40.03
Verizon 33.53
Williams. Co. 34.43
Wal-Mart 163.42
