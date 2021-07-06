Adv Auto Parts 208.70
Abbott Labs 118.80
ADM 59.45
Alliant Energy 56.39
Ameriprise 247.19
AutoZone, Inc 1,542.25
Boeing 236.14
Bank of America 40.07
BP PLC ADR 25.97
ConAgra Foods 35.89
Caterpillar 213.52
Clorox 181.30
Chevron-Texaco 104.05
Darling Int’l 66.50
Deere & Co. 349.45
Dollar General 218.41
Ennis Bus Forms 21.15
Eaton Corp 149.70
Exelon 44.88
Fastenal 52.46
General Electric 12.92
Goodyear Tire 16.72
Harley Davidson 45.81
Hewlett Packard 30.18
IBM 138.78
International Paper 60.38
Illinois Tool Works 222.69
Johnson & Johnson 167.97
JP Morgan 153.41
Kohl’s 53.83
McDonald’s Corp. 232.75
Merck & Co. 78.11
Microsoft 277.66
Pepsico 149.13
Pfizer 39.27
Principal Financial 61.81
Proctor & Gamble 135.97
Prudential 100.14
Sherwin Williams 273.50
Target 245.56
Tyson Foods 73.03
Texas Instruments 191.20
Union Pacific 223.81
US Bancorp 56.01
US Cellular 36.91
Verizon 56.41
Walt Disney Co. 173.69
Wal-Mart 139.94
Williams Co. 26.42
