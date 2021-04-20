Adv Auto Parts 193.91
Abbott Labs 120.00
ADM 58.71
Alliant Energy 57.42
Ameriprise 242.38
AutoZone, Inc 1,514.11
Boeing 234.06
Bank of America 38.08
BP PLC ADR 24.78
ConAgra Foods 38.27
Caterpillar 227.63
Clorox 194.47
ChevronTexaco 101.33
Darling Int’l 68.45
Deere & Co. 370.27
Dollar General 218.29
Ennis Bus Forms 20.21
Eaton Corp 138.46
Exelon 45.80
Fastenal 51.13
General Electric 13.06
Goodyear Tire 17.27
Harley Davidson 46.19
Hewlett Packard 33.37
IBM 138.16
International Paper 56.41
Illinois Tool Works 222.86
Johnson & Johnson 166.48
JP Morgan 149.27
Kohl’s 56.70
McDonald’s Corp. 233.01
Merck & Co. 78.57
Microsoft 258.26
Pepsico 145.71
Pfizer 39.03
Principal Financial 61.50
Proctor & Gamble 137.75
Prudential 96.02
Sherwin Williams 267.24
Target 207.27
Tyson Foods 78.53
Texas Instruments 185.27
Union Pacific 220.67
US Bancorp 56.22
US Cellular 35.80
Verizon 58.39
Walt Disney Co. 182.79
Wal-Mart 140.79
Williams Co. 23.45
