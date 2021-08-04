Adv Auto Parts 209.67
Abbott Labs 121.57
ADM 58.75
Alliant Energy 59.93
Ameriprise 255.56
AutoZone, Inc 1,644.90
Boeing 226.63
Bank of America 38.27
BP PLC ADR 25.06
ConAgra Foods 32.39
Caterpillar 204.52
Clorox 165.61
Chevron-Texaco 100.30
Darling Int’l 68.54
Deere & Co. 360.67
Dollar General 234.90
Ennis Bus Forms 19.49
Eaton Corp 161.83
Exelon 46.77
Fastenal 55.30
General Electric 102.91
Goodyear Tire 14.97
Harley Davidson 39.00
Hewlett Packard 29.07
IBM 142.76
International Paper 57.72
Illinois Tool Works 227.60
Johnson & Johnson 173.36
JP Morgan 151.24
Kohl’s 49.75
McDonald’s Corp. 234.83
Merck & Co. 75.48
Microsoft 286.51
Pepsico 154.05
Pfizer 45.19
Principal Financial 61.83
Proctor & Gamble 142.43
Prudential 99.90
Sherwin Williams 296.23
Target 260.53
Tyson Foods 70.36
Texas Instruments 192.38
Union Pacific 217.62
US Bancorp 55.06
US Cellular 31.44
Verizon 56.46
Walt Disney Co. 172.58
Wal-Mart 142.84
Williams Co. 24.89
