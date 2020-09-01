Adv Auto Parts 156.39
Abbott Labs 106.55
ADM 45.14
Alliant Energy 53.48
Ameriprise 157.16
AutoZone, Inc 1,222.43
Boeing 172.10
Bank of America 25.71
BP PLC ADR 20.77
ConAgra Foods 37.83
Caterpillar 146.05
Clorox 220.09
ChevronTexaco 83.08
Darling Int’l 32.96
Deere & Co. 217.69
Dollar General 199.90
Ennis Bus Forms 18.26
Eaton Corp 103.43
Exelon 36.33
Fastenal 49.49
General Electric 6.19
Goodyear Tire 9.67
Harley Davidson 28.05
Hewlett Packard 19.26
IBM 123.40
International Paper 37.52
Illinois Tool Works 201.02
Johnson & Johnson 151.52
JP Morgan 100.14
Kohl’s 20.97
McDonald’s Corp. 212.69
Merck & Co. 84.43
Microsoft 227.27
Pepsico 139.19
Pfizer 36.88
Principal Financial 42.88
Proctor & Gamble 138.18
Prudential 68.00
Sherwin Williams 686.04
Target 150.55
Tyson Foods 62.64
Texas Instruments 144.96
Union Pacific 195.80
US Bancorp 36.89
US Cellular 36.02
Verizon 59.16
Walt Disney Co. 133.55
Wal-Mart 147.59
Williams Co. 20.96
