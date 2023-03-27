Adv Auto Parts  114.79

Abbott Labs   98.49

ADM  77.77

Ameriprise   298.29

AutoZone, Inc.   2,370.31

Boeing   200.57

Bank of America   28.49

BP PLC ADR  36.87

ConAgra Foods   37.19

Caterpillar 218.00

Clorox   157.76

Chevron Texaco   157.68

Darling Int'l.   55.54

Deere & Co.  393.01

Dollar General  206.07

Walt Disney Co.   95.63

Ennis Business Forms  21.05

Eaton Corp.   163.88

Exelon   40.52

Fastenal   52.35

General Electric   93.31

Goodyear Tire  10.28

Harley Davidson   36.51

Hewlett Packard 15.01

IBM   129.31

International Paper   34.50

Illinois Tool Works   232.65

JP Morgan  53.50

Johnson & Johnson   153.30

Kohl's 21.69

Alliant Energy   521.32

McDonald's Corp.   273.84

Merck & Co. 106.95

Microsoft   276.38

Pepisco   179.49

Pfizer 40.24

Principal Financial 72.33

Proctor & Gamble   145.98

Prudential   79.40

Sherwin Williams   213.84

Target  159.45

Tyson Foods  57.99

Texas Instruments   177.05

Union Pacific   193.23

US Bancorp   34.87

US Cellular   19.88

Verizon  38.05

Williams. Co.   28.93

Wal-Mart   144.17

Tags

Trending Video