Adv Auto Parts 114.79
Abbott Labs 98.49
ADM 77.77
Ameriprise 298.29
AutoZone, Inc. 2,370.31
Boeing 200.57
Bank of America 28.49
BP PLC ADR 36.87
ConAgra Foods 37.19
Caterpillar 218.00
Clorox 157.76
Chevron Texaco 157.68
Darling Int'l. 55.54
Deere & Co. 393.01
Dollar General 206.07
Walt Disney Co. 95.63
Ennis Business Forms 21.05
Eaton Corp. 163.88
Exelon 40.52
Fastenal 52.35
General Electric 93.31
Goodyear Tire 10.28
Harley Davidson 36.51
Hewlett Packard 15.01
IBM 129.31
International Paper 34.50
Illinois Tool Works 232.65
JP Morgan 53.50
Johnson & Johnson 153.30
Kohl's 21.69
Alliant Energy 521.32
McDonald's Corp. 273.84
Merck & Co. 106.95
Microsoft 276.38
Pepisco 179.49
Pfizer 40.24
Principal Financial 72.33
Proctor & Gamble 145.98
Prudential 79.40
Sherwin Williams 213.84
Target 159.45
Tyson Foods 57.99
Texas Instruments 177.05
Union Pacific 193.23
US Bancorp 34.87
US Cellular 19.88
Verizon 38.05
Williams. Co. 28.93
Wal-Mart 144.17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.