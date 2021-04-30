Adv Auto Parts 200.16
Abbott Labs 120.08
ADM 63.13
Alliant Energy 56.17
Ameriprise 258.40
AutoZone, Inc 1,464.12
Boeing 234.31
Bank of America 40.53
BP PLC ADR 25.16
ConAgra Foods 37.09
Caterpillar 228.11
Clorox 182.50
ChevronTexaco 103.07
Darling Int’l 69.45
Deere & Co. 370.85
Dollar General 214.75
Ennis Bus Forms 20.73
Eaton Corp 142.93
Exelon 44.94
Fastenal 52.28
General Electric 13.12
Goodyear Tire 17.21
Harley Davidson 48.37
Hewlett Packard 34.11
IBM 141.88
International Paper 58.00
Illinois Tool Works 230.46
Johnson & Johnson 162.73
JP Morgan 153.81
Kohl’s 58.66
McDonald’s Corp. 236.08
Merck & Co. 74.50
Microsoft 252.18
Pepsico 144.16
Pfizer 38.65
Principal Financial 63.87
Proctor & Gamble 133.42
Prudential 100.36
Sherwin Williams 273.87
Target 207.26
Tyson Foods 77.45
Texas Instruments 180.51
Union Pacific 222.09
US Bancorp 59.35
US Cellular 34.13
Verizon 57.79
Walt Disney Co. 186.02
Wal-Mart 139.91
Williams Co. 24.36
