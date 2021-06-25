Adv Auto Parts 204.50
Abbott Labs 112.82
ADM 61.43
Alliant Energy 57.13
Ameriprise 248.83
AutoZone, Inc 1,483.70
Boeing 248.25
Bank of America 41.65
BP PLC ADR 27.33
ConAgra Foods 35.62
Caterpillar 216.30
Clorox 176.84
Chevron-Texaco 107.32
Darling Int’l 65.60
Deere & Co. 348.92
Dollar General 211.82
Ennis Bus Forms 21.63
Eaton Corp 146.80
Exelon 44.63
Fastenal 51.77
General Electric 13.16
Goodyear Tire 17.44
Harley Davidson 47.32
Hewlett Packard 29.71
IBM 146.90
International Paper 60.63
Illinois Tool Works 222.81
Johnson & Johnson 164.17
JP Morgan 153.95
Kohl’s 57.21
McDonald’s Corp. 232.69
Merck & Co. 77.10
Microsoft 265.02
Pepsico 146.41
Pfizer 39.01
Principal Financial 64.36
Proctor & Gamble 135.09
Prudential 104.28
Sherwin Williams 274.70
Target 240.19
Tyson Foods 74.45
Texas Instruments 188.17
Union Pacific 221.27
US Bancorp 57.85
US Cellular 36.83
Verizon 56.38
Walt Disney Co. 178.35
Wal-Mart 138.53
Williams Co. 26.78
