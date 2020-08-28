Adv Auto Parts 154.76
Abbott Labs 110.73
ADM 44.91
Alliant Energy 54.32
Ameriprise 158.89
AutoZone, Inc 1,188.60
Boeing 175.86
Bank of America 26.30
BP PLC ADR 21.39
ConAgra Foods 38.16
Caterpillar 143.72
Clorox 217.04
ChevronTexaco 85.60
Darling Int’l 32.92
Deere & Co. 209.88
Dollar General 200.43
Ennis Bus Forms 18.54
Eaton Corp 103.51
Exelon 37.04
Fastenal 48.84
General Electric 6.61
Goodyear Tire 9.85
Harley Davidson 28.45
Hewlett Packard 19.85
IBM 125.07
International Paper 36.92
Illinois Tool Works 200.66
Johnson & Johnson 153.64
JP Morgan 102.77
Kohl’s 21.65
McDonald’s Corp. 214.91
Merck & Co. 85.63
Microsoft 228.91
Pepsico 139.94
Pfizer 37.91
Principal Financial 44.33
Proctor & Gamble 138.78
Prudential 69.64
Sherwin Williams 675.91
Target 150.85
Tyson Foods 63.91
Texas Instruments 143.49
Union Pacific 195.13
US Bancorp 37.20
US Cellular 36.66
Verizon 59.26
Walt Disney Co. 135.52
Wal-Mart 140.30
Williams Co. 21.07
