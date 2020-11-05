stocks
Adv Auto Parts 156.43
Abbott Labs 113.53
ADM 47.91
Alliant Energy 54.88
Ameriprise 172.69
AutoZone, Inc 1,149.51
Boeing 157.09
Bank of America 24.61
BP PLC ADR 15.83
ConAgra Foods 36.16
Caterpillar 163.09
Clorox 212.98
ChevronTexaco 72.14
Darling Int’l 45.73
Deere & Co. 246.02
Dollar General 218.01
Ennis Bus Forms 15.73
Eaton Corp 109.81
Exelon 43.07
Fastenal 46.34
General Electric 7.99
Goodyear Tire 9.28
Harley Davidson 33.81
Hewlett Packard 19.13
IBM 114.77
International Paper 46.89
Illinois Tool Works 208.88
Johnson & Johnson 139.76
JP Morgan 104.35
Kohl’s 21.66
McDonald’s Corp. 216.31
Merck & Co. 80.46
Microsoft 223.29
Pepsico 138.05
Pfizer 36.39
Principal Financial 43.01
Proctor & Gamble 142.38
Prudential 65.37
Sherwin Williams 729.82
Target 158.63
Tyson Foods 57.71
Texas Instruments 155.56
Union Pacific 192.07
US Bancorp 40.46
US Cellular 30.06
Verizon 58.15
Walt Disney Co. 126.96
Wal-Mart 143.47
Williams Co. 19.11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.