Adv Auto Parts 209.44
Abbott Labs 119.87
ADM 59.90
Alliant Energy 56.83
Ameriprise 248.93
AutoZone, Inc 1,549.29
Boeing 231.78
Bank of America 39.75
BP PLC ADR 25.73
ConAgra Foods 36.17
Caterpillar 214.69
Clorox 185.37
Chevron-Texaco 102.93
Darling Int’l 66.22
Deere & Co. 351.88
Dollar General 221.50
Ennis Bus Forms 20.92
Eaton Corp 152.18
Exelon 45.13
Fastenal 53.70
General Electric 12.98
Goodyear Tire 16.68
Harley Davidson 45.55
Hewlett Packard 30.28
IBM 139.82
International Paper 61.42
Illinois Tool Works 225.21
Johnson & Johnson 169.41
JP Morgan 153.59
Kohl’s 51.72
McDonald’s Corp. 234.63
Merck & Co. 78.56
Microsoft 279.93
Pepsico 149.79
Pfizer 39.35
Principal Financial 61.86
Proctor & Gamble 137.00
Prudential 100.40
Sherwin Williams 277.41
Target 247.55
Tyson Foods 73.39
Texas Instruments 189.78
Union Pacific 228.35
US Bancorp 55.99
US Cellular 36.64
Verizon 56.53
Walt Disney Co. 172.82
Wal-Mart 139.71
Williams Co. 26.28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.