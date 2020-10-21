Adv Auto Parts 154.31
Abbott Labs 105.87
ADM 50.80
Alliant Energy 55.64
Ameriprise 166.70
AutoZone, Inc 1,177.87
Boeing 163.87
Bank of America 24.04
BP PLC ADR 15.83
ConAgra Foods 37.09
Caterpillar 167.45
Clorox 211.30
ChevronTexaco 70.87
Darling Int’l 44.39
Deere & Co. 236.16
Dollar General 219.82
Ennis Bus Forms 16.65
Eaton Corp 108.28
Exelon 42.14
Fastenal 43.94
General Electric 7.33
Goodyear Tire 9.95
Harley Davidson 29.17
Hewlett Packard 19.21
IBM 115.07
International Paper 46.48
Illinois Tool Works 202.70
Johnson & Johnson 143.91
JP Morgan 99.33
Kohl’s 22.04
McDonald’s Corp. 228.09
Merck & Co. 78.08
Microsoft 214.80
Pepsico 139.60
Pfizer 37.07
Principal Financial 41.08
Proctor & Gamble 143.17
Prudential 66.17
Sherwin Williams 673.12
Target 163.32
Tyson Foods 59.17
Texas Instruments 146.13
Union Pacific 199.27
US Bancorp 38.81
US Cellular 29.40
Verizon 56.75
Walt Disney Co. 126.58
Wal-Mart 144.43
Williams Co. 19.31
