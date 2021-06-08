Adv Auto Parts 197.81
Abbott Labs 107.85
ADM 68.77
Alliant Energy 57.59
Ameriprise 264.07
AutoZone, Inc 1,394.42
Boeing 252.83
Bank of America 42.86
BP PLC ADR 27.73
ConAgra Foods 38.44
Caterpillar 240.27
Clorox 175.65
Chevron-Texaco 108.69
Darling Int’l 73.72
Deere & Co. 356.73
Dollar General 205.56
Ennis Bus Forms 21.47
Eaton Corp 147.03
Exelon 45.75
Fastenal 53.03
General Electric 13.92
Goodyear Tire 19.00
Harley Davidson 47.97
Hewlett Packard 30.42
IBM 149.13
International Paper 64.16
Illinois Tool Works 232.82
Johnson & Johnson 163.48
JP Morgan 165.03
Kohl’s 54.76
McDonald’s Corp. 232.87
Merck & Co. 72.36
Microsoft 252.57
Pepsico 146.37
Pfizer 38.84
Principal Financial 66.16
Proctor & Gamble 134.79
Prudential 108.12
Sherwin Williams 281.09
Target 235.00
Tyson Foods 78.35
Texas Instruments 186.93
Union Pacific 221.77
US Bancorp 60.30
US Cellular 39.68
Verizon 57.14
Walt Disney Co. 176.34
Wal-Mart 139.91
Williams Co. 28.14
