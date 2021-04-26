Adv Auto Parts 197.14
Abbott Labs 122.58
ADM 59.98
Alliant Energy 56.24
Ameriprise 247.50
AutoZone, Inc 1,443.88
Boeing 241.44
Bank of America 39.41
BP PLC ADR 24.92
ConAgra Foods 37.20
Caterpillar 230.56
Clorox 187.82
ChevronTexaco 101.52
Darling Int’l 73.47
Deere & Co. 380.45
Dollar General 211.73
Ennis Bus Forms 20.60
Eaton Corp 143.37
Exelon 44.65
Fastenal 51.92
General Electric 13.57
Goodyear Tire 17.92
Harley Davidson 48.22
Hewlett Packard 34.33
IBM 141.57
International Paper 56.92
Illinois Tool Works 227.70
Johnson & Johnson 164.12
JP Morgan 150.56
Kohl’s 58.23
McDonald’s Corp. 232.31
Merck & Co. 77.53
Microsoft 261.55
Pepsico 143.36
Pfizer 38.68
Principal Financial 62.34
Proctor & Gamble 131.26
Prudential 98.53
Sherwin Williams 269.54
Target 203.63
Tyson Foods 77.95
Texas Instruments 191.36
Union Pacific 224.59
US Bancorp 57.79
US Cellular 35.28
Verizon 56.94
Walt Disney Co. 184.27
Wal-Mart 137.91
Williams Co. 23.97
