Adv Auto Parts 184.66
Abbott Labs 112.71
ADM 85.98
Ameriprise 265.70
AutoZone, Inc. 2,101.15
Boeing 133.73
Bank of America 34.51
BP PLC ADR 33.52
ConAgra Foods 32.25
Caterpillar 223.67
Clorox 132.09
Chevron Texaco 177.52
Darling Int’l. 82.66
Deere & Co. 345.33
Dollar General 237.71
Walt Disney Co. 103.30
Ennis Business Forms 17.87
Eaton Corp. 142.50
Exelon 46.66
Fastenal 52.84
General Electric 74.78
Goodyear Tire 13.01
Harley Davidson 34.98
Hewlett Packard 14.68
IBM 137.96
International Paper 46.28
Illinois Tool Works 203.36
JP Morgan 56.79
Johnson & Johnson 173.71
Kohl’s 46.60
Alliant Energy 59.63
McDonald’s Corp. 264.79
Merck & Co. 88.00
Microsoft 270.02
Pepisco 162.78
Pfizer 51.78
Principal Financial 70.29
Proctor & Gamble 142.49
Prudential 102.57
Sherwin Williams 261.99
Target 154.55
Tyson Foods 85.31
Texas Instruments 161.58
Union Pacific 216.79
US Bancorp 50.33
US Cellular 29.64
Verizon 50.94
Williams. Co. 35.59
Wal-Mart 121.02
