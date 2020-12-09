Adv Auto Parts 157.95
Abbott Labs 106.28
ADM 49.84
Alliant Energy 52.36
Ameriprise 193.22
AutoZone, Inc 1,136.67
Boeing 232.06
Bank of America 28.80
BP PLC ADR 21.90
ConAgra Foods 35.71
Caterpillar 180.07
Clorox 200.51
ChevronTexaco 90.43
Darling Int’l 51.14
Deere & Co. 254.83
Dollar General 208.98
Ennis Bus Forms 17.19
Eaton Corp 117.89
Exelon 41.17
Fastenal 49.69
General Electric 11.39
Goodyear Tire 10.77
Harley Davidson 39.77
Hewlett Packard 23.18
IBM 126.79
International Paper 49.53
Illinois Tool Works 206.57
Johnson & Johnson 153.10
JP Morgan 121.05
Kohl’s 39.67
McDonald’s Corp. 208.69
Merck & Co. 83.46
Microsoft 212.13
Pepsico 145.98
Pfizer 41.88
Principal Financial 50.07
Proctor & Gamble 136.33
Prudential 80.23
Sherwin Williams 720.64
Target 174.05
Tyson Foods 69.16
Texas Instruments 162.76
Union Pacific 205.88
US Bancorp 45.85
US Cellular 30.73
Verizon 61.46
Walt Disney Co. 154.31
Wal-Mart 148.27
Williams Co. 22.40
