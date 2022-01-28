Adv Auto Parts 228.22
Abbott Labs 125.35
ADM 75.92
Ameriprise 298.09
AutoZone, Inc. 1,951.16
Boeing 190.57
Bank of America 45.87
BP PLC ADR 31.07
ConAgra Foods 35.34
Caterpillar 201.16
Clorox 166.94
Chevron Texaco 130.61
Darling Int'l. 62.73
Deere & Co. 373.79
Dollar General 204.33
Walt Disney Co. 138.63
Ennis Business Forms 18.81
Eaton Corp. 156.69
Exelon 57.33
Fastenal 55.83
General Electric 92.10
Goodyear Tire 19.92
Harley Davidson 33.74
Hewlett Packard 16.13
IBM 134.50
International Paper 47.18
Illinois Tool Works 231.75
JP Morgan 60.37
Johnson & Johnson 171.79
Kohl's 60.16
Alliant Energy 59.31
McDonald's Corp. 256.09
Merck & Co. 80.90
Microsoft 308.26
Pepisco 172.67
Pfizer 54.33
Principal Financial 72.10
Proctor & Gamble 160.50
Prudential 110.19
Sherwin Williams 287.70
Target 217.67
Tyson Foods 91.30
Texas Instruments 177.29
Union Pacific 245.93
US Bancorp 58.08
US Cellular 30.86
Verizon 52.90
Williams. Co. 29.64
Wal-Mart 137.52
