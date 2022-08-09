Adv Auto Parts 191.77
Abbott Labs 107.91
ADM 82.86
Ameriprise 271.37
AutoZone, Inc. 2,222.51
Boeing 164.85
Bank of America 33.92
BP PLC ADR 30.57
ConAgra Foods 34.31
Caterpillar 186.03
Clorox 143.41
Chevron Texaco 155.41
Darling Int'l. 71.89
Deere & Co. 343.68
Dollar General 253.96
Walt Disney Co. 108.13
Ennis Business Forms 21.44
Eaton Corp. 146.41
Exelon 45.40
Fastenal 53.30
General Electric 74.93
Goodyear Tire 13.35
Harley Davidson 37.68
Hewlett Packard 14.09
IBM 129.47
International Paper 42.51
Illinois Tool Works 209.02
JP Morgan 57.12
Johnson & Johnson 170.18
Kohl's 29.68
Alliant Energy 61.85
McDonald's Corp. 260.06
Merck & Co. 89.52
Microsoft 282.30
Pepisco 174.50
Pfizer 49.78
Principal Financial 73.69
Proctor & Gamble 144.93
Prudential 98.58
Sherwin Williams 232.36
Target 165.12
Tyson Foods 79.92
Texas Instruments 177.71
Union Pacific 228.49
US Bancorp 47.18
US Cellular 31.61
Verizon 44.68
Williams. Co. 32.83
Wal-Mart 128.87
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.