Adv Auto Parts 147.72
Abbott Labs 90.25
ADM 40.58
Alliant Energy 49.03
Ameriprise 150.63
AutoZone, Inc 1,140.06
Boeing 192.24
Bank of America 25.04
BP PLC ADR 23.69
ConAgra Foods 34.24
Caterpillar 127.61
Clorox 214.70
ChevronTexaco 92.01
Darling Int’l 23.90
Deere & Co. 154.93
Dollar General 191.41
Ennis Bus Forms 17.18
Eaton Corp 87.55
Exelon 38.20
Fastenal 41.99
General Electric 7.28
Goodyear Tire 8.60
Harley Davidson 24.89
Hewlett Packard 16.92
IBM 124.14
International Paper 35.08
Illinois Tool Works 170.51
Johnson & Johnson 143.42
JP Morgan 98.94
Kohl’s 23.37
McDonald’s Corp. 189.47
Merck & Co. 76.22
Microsoft 196.21
Pepsico 132.78
Pfizer 33.24
Principal Financial 42.25
Proctor & Gamble 119.26
Prudential 64.00
Sherwin Williams 581.92
Target 117.31
Tyson Foods 64.01
Texas Instruments 126.01
Union Pacific 170.81
US Bancorp 38.57
US Cellular 31.25
Verizon 56.88
Walt Disney Co. 118.35
Wal-Mart 118.00
Williams Co. 189.48
