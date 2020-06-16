Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 142.66
Abbott Labs 89.74
ADM 40.75
Alliant Energy 49.00
Ameriprise 153.51
AutoZone, Inc 1,139.70
Boeing 197.77
Bank of America 25.80
BP PLC ADR 24.55
ConAgra Foods 34.25
Caterpillar 130.11
Clorox 208.73
ChevronTexaco 94.03
Darling Int’l 24.29
Deere & Co. 158.30
Dollar General 190.88
Ennis Bus Forms 17.60
Eaton Corp 88.94
Exelon 38.59
Fastenal 41.81
General Electric 7.47
Goodyear Tire 9.05
Harley Davidson 25.42
Hewlett Packard 17.25
IBM 125.15
International Paper 35.71
Illinois Tool Works 169.40
Johnson & Johnson 144.46
JP Morgan 102.06
Kohl’s 24.82
McDonald’s Corp. 190.32
Merck & Co. 76.97
Microsoft 193.57
Pepsico 131.67
Pfizer 33.40
Principal Financial 44.20
Proctor & Gamble 118.13
Prudential 65.80
Sherwin Williams 576.36
Target 119.21
Tyson Foods 64.85
Texas Instruments 126.11
Union Pacific 170.97
US Bancorp 39.34
US Cellular 32.04
Verizon 56.92
Walt Disney Co. 118.44
Wal-Mart 119.65
Williams Co. 19.36
