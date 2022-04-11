Adv Auto Parts 225.977
Abbott Labs 120.06
ADM 94.57
Ameriprise 291.14
AutoZone, Inc. 2,158.83
Boeing 175.03
Bank of America 39.59
BP PLC ADR 29.97
ConAgra Foods 35.00
Caterpillar 216.05
Clorox 147.75
Chevron Texaco 165.56
Darling Int'l. 73.85
Deere & Co. 418.51
Dollar General 240.77
Walt Disney Co. 130.65
Ennis Business Forms 18.36
Eaton Corp. 142.27
Exelon 48.24
Fastenal 57.97
General Electric 89.67
Goodyear Tire 13.13
Harley Davidson 38.22
Hewlett Packard 15.81
IBM 126.37
International Paper 46.67
Illinois Tool Works 200.81
JP Morgan 61.34
Johnson & Johnson 179.84
Kohl's 57.24
Alliant Energy 64.35
McDonald's Corp. 250.45
Merck & Co. 86.63
Microsoft 285.26
Pepisco 172.60
Pfizer 53.93
Principal Financial 73.30
Proctor & Gamble 159.49
Prudential 116.50
Sherwin Williams 261.37
Target 229.31
Tyson Foods 93.83
Texas Instruments 171.94
Union Pacific 243.11
US Bancorp 51.72
US Cellular 31.49
Verizon 53.90
Williams. Co. 34.41
Wal-Mart 154.29
