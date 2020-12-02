Adv Auto Parts 148.45
Abbott Labs 108.15
ADM 49.49
Alliant Energy 53.82
Ameriprise 193.44
AutoZone, Inc 1,152.22
Boeing 223.85
Bank of America 29.06
BP PLC ADR 21.07
ConAgra Foods 35.17
Caterpillar 173.87
Clorox 201.71
ChevronTexaco 89.87
Darling Int’l 47.94
Deere & Co. 259.00
Dollar General 217.54
Ennis Bus Forms 16.40
Eaton Corp 118.92
Exelon 41.57
Fastenal 47.58
General Electric 10.43
Goodyear Tire 10.40
Harley Davidson 39.70
Hewlett Packard 22.82
IBM 124.62
International Paper 49.86
Illinois Tool Works 205.02
Johnson & Johnson 148.14
JP Morgan 122.04
Kohl’s 38.55
McDonald’s Corp. 210.86
Merck & Co. 81.83
Microsoft 215.37
Pepsico 144.62
Pfizer 40.80
Principal Financial 50.86
Proctor & Gamble 138.36
Prudential 78.68
Sherwin Williams 715.65
Target 176.41
Tyson Foods 66.10
Texas Instruments 162.72
Union Pacific 203.56
US Bancorp 44.68
US Cellular 31.16
Verizon 61.36
Walt Disney Co. 153.61
Wal-Mart 150.52
Williams Co. 21.65
