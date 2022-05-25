Adv Auto Parts 185.31
Abbott Labs 113.19
ADM 88.77
Ameriprise 265.25
AutoZone, Inc. 1,964.66
Boeing 122.06
Bank of America 35.84
BP PLC ADR 32.37
ConAgra Foods 32.77
Caterpillar 209.31
Clorox 142.09
Chevron Texaco 175.41
Darling Int'l. 78.61
Deere & Co. 342.97
Dollar General 195.34
Walt Disney Co. 103.26
Ennis Business Forms 17.66
Eaton Corp. 134.08
Exelon 49.02
Fastenal 51.68
General Electric 74.53
Goodyear Tire 11.73
Harley Davidson 33.61
Hewlett Packard 14.91
IBM 134.39
International Paper 47.89
Illinois Tool Works 201.93
JP Morgan 57.06
Johnson & Johnson 179.62
Kohl's 40.48
Alliant Energy 61.25
McDonald's Corp. 244.01
Merck & Co. 93.75
Microsoft 262.52
Pepisco 168.97
Pfizer 53.71
Principal Financial 70.96
Proctor & Gamble 145.21
Prudential 102.16
Sherwin Williams 265.12
Target 156.42
Tyson Foods 89.06
Texas Instruments 170.01
Union Pacific 217.42
US Bancorp 51.19
US Cellular 31.64
Verizon 51.24
Williams. Co. 36.69
Wal-Mart 123.37
