Adv Auto Parts 68.08
Abbott Labs 107.65
ADM 73.94
Ameriprise 325.39
AutoZone, Inc. 2,437.63
Boeing 210.72
Bank of America 28.07
BP PLC ADR 34.89
ConAgra Foods 33.05
Caterpillar 241.87
Clorox 156.94
Chevron Texaco 154.96
Darling Int'l. 60.64
Deere & Co. 405.32
Dollar General 167.05
Walt Disney Co. 88.83
Ennis Business Forms 20.32
Eaton Corp. 194.82
Exelon 40.09
Fastenal 58.06
General Electric 107.05
Goodyear Tire 14.04
Harley Davidson 34.25
Hewlett Packard 16.36
IBM 131.76
International Paper 31.38
Illinois Tool Works 248.07
JP Morgan 54.86
Johnson & Johnson 162.96
Kohl's 22.58
Alliant Energy 51.80
McDonald's Corp. 291.74
Merck & Co. 112.44
Microsoft 335.85
Pepisco 183.70
Pfizer 36.29
Principal Financial 74.10
Proctor & Gamble 149.99
Prudential 86.29
Sherwin Williams 256.02
Target 132.47
Tyson Foods 49.83
Texas Instruments 174.96
Union Pacific 203.09
US Bancorp 32.32
US Cellular 17.70
Verizon 36.82
Williams. Co. 32.02
Wal-Mart 155.33
