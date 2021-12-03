Adv Auto Parts 226.86
Abbott Labs 130.27
ADM 62.53
Alliant Energy 56.94
Ameriprise 290.20
AutoZone, Inc 1,863.00
Boeing 198.49
Bank of America 43.87
BP PLC ADR 26.91
ConAgra Foods 31.37
Caterpillar 197.80
Clorox 168.16
Chevron-Texaco 114.41
Darling Int’l 64.70
Deere & Co. 349.24
Dollar General 222.00
Ennis Bus Forms 19.41
Eaton Corp 166.44
Exelon 52.74
Fastenal 60.13
General Electric 92.77
Goodyear Tire 20.96
Harley Davidson 36.51
Hewlett Packard 37.55
IBM 118.84
International Paper 46.45
Illinois Tool Works 235.92
Johnson & Johnson 159.38
JP Morgan 158.29
Kohl’s 48.45
McDonald’s Corp. 249.33
Merck & Co. 73.34
Microsoft 323.01
Pepsico 164.71
Pfizer 54.27
Principal Financial 69.18
Proctor & Gamble 149.88
Prudential 102.73
Sherwin Williams 342.40
Target 247.57
Tyson Foods 82.60
Texas Instruments 193.38
Union Pacific 240.43
US Bancorp 55.59
US Cellular 29.88
Verizon 51.42
Walt Disney Co. 146.22
Wal-Mart 137.51
Williams Co. 27.11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.