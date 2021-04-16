Adv Auto Parts 192.72
Abbott Labs 124.40
ADM 59.43
Alliant Energy 56.16
Ameriprise 248.56
AutoZone, Inc 1,498.47
Boeing 248.08
Bank of America 39.12
BP PLC ADR 25.17
ConAgra Foods 37.55
Caterpillar 233.55
Clorox 190.87
ChevronTexaco 103.00
Darling Int’l 72.98
Deere & Co. 382.99
Dollar General 216.75
Ennis Bus Forms 20.54
Eaton Corp 141.13
Exelon 46.16
Fastenal 50.51
General Electric 13.38
Goodyear Tire 17.73
Harley Davidson 40.35
Hewlett Packard 33.96
IBM 133.71
International Paper 57.32
Illinois Tool Works 224.05
Johnson & Johnson 162.34
JP Morgan 153.30
Kohl’s 59.39
McDonald’s Corp. 232.93
Merck & Co. 77.46
Microsoft 260.74
Pepsico 144.22
Pfizer 38.53
Principal Financial 63.22
Proctor & Gamble 137.36
Prudential 98.84
Sherwin Williams 266.77
Target 208.40
Tyson Foods 78.99
Texas Instruments 191.93
Union Pacific 223.00
US Bancorp 57.83
US Cellular 36.43
Verizon 58.26
Walt Disney Co. 187.17
Wal-Mart 140.64
Williams Co. 23.61
