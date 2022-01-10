Adv Auto Parts 234.13
Abbott Labs 135.26
ADM 69.93
Ameriprise 318.65
AutoZone, Inc 2,012.66
Boeing 209.31
Bank of America 48.93
BP PLC ADR 29.56
ConAgra Foods 34.17
Caterpillar 221.64
Clorox 179.70
ChevronTexaco 125.11
Darling Int’l 65.99
Deere & Co. 379.86
Dollar General 236.31
Walt Disney Co. 156.60
Ennis Bus Forms 19.41
Eaton Corp 166.42
Exelon 56.82
Fastenal 60.17
General Electric 99.42
Goodyear Tire 21.55
Harley Davidson 39.04
Hewlett Packard 17.00
IBM 135.03
International Paper 48.57
Illinois Tool Works 243.84
JP Morgan 62.43
Johnson & Johnson 173.09
Kohl’s 46.59
Alliant Energy 60.63
McDonald’s Corp. 264.41
Merck & Co. 82.37
Microsoft 314.27
Pepsico 174.17
Pfizer 56.24
Principal Financial 75.81
Proctor & Gamble 160.52
Prudential 114.46
Sherwin Williams 323.30
Target 227.42
Tyson Foods 90.77
Texas Instruments 182.96
Union Pacific 250.28
US Bancorp 61.36
US Cellular 31.74
Verizon 53.87
Williams Co. 27.95
Wal-Mart 144.61
