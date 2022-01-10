Adv Auto Parts          234.13

Abbott Labs     135.26

ADM          69.93

Ameriprise          318.65

AutoZone, Inc           2,012.66

Boeing               209.31

Bank of America           48.93

BP PLC ADR          29.56

ConAgra Foods     34.17

Caterpillar      221.64

Clorox      179.70

ChevronTexaco  125.11

Darling Int’l     65.99

Deere & Co.      379.86

Dollar General     236.31

Walt Disney Co. 156.60

Ennis Bus Forms    19.41

Eaton Corp   166.42

Exelon      56.82

Fastenal    60.17

General Electric 99.42

Goodyear Tire     21.55

Harley Davidson          39.04

Hewlett Packard     17.00

IBM    135.03

International Paper    48.57

Illinois Tool Works    243.84

JP Morgan      62.43

Johnson & Johnson     173.09

Kohl’s        46.59

Alliant Energy   60.63

McDonald’s Corp.       264.41

Merck & Co.     82.37

Microsoft      314.27

Pepsico     174.17

Pfizer     56.24

Principal Financial      75.81

Proctor & Gamble      160.52

Prudential     114.46

Sherwin Williams     323.30

Target      227.42

Tyson Foods    90.77

Texas Instruments    182.96

Union Pacific      250.28

US Bancorp      61.36

US Cellular    31.74

Verizon     53.87

Williams Co.   27.95

Wal-Mart      144.61

Tags

Trending Video