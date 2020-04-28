Adv Auto Parts 120.97
Abbott Labs 91.46
ADM 37.16
Alliant Energy 50.65
Ameriprise 113.44
AutoZone, Inc 1,055.40
Boeing 130.99
Bank of America 23.90
BP PLC ADR 24.15
ConAgra Foods 34.62
Caterpillar 115.48
Clorox 186.82
ChevronTexaco 89.94
Darling Int’l 21.04
Deere & Co. 141.59
Dollar General 178.30
Ennis Bus Forms 18.64
Eaton Corp 83.11
Exelon 37.84
Fastenal 36.96
General Electric 6.79
Goodyear Tire 7.68
Harley Davidson 21.85
Hewlett Packard 15.51
IBM 126.25
International Paper 35.75
Illinois Tool Works 166.46
Johnson & Johnson 151.39
JP Morgan 95.28
Kohl’s 19.84
McDonald’s Corp. 185.96
Merck & Co. 81.18
Microsoft 169.81
Pepsico 136.32
Pfizer 37.90
Principal Financial 33.61
Proctor & Gamble 116.89
Prudential 60.66
Sherwin Williams 506.73
Target 112.00
Tyson Foods 62.82
Texas Instruments 114.24
Union Pacific 161.37
US Bancorp 36.66
US Cellular 32.00
Verizon 57.84
Walt Disney Co. 106.24
Wal-Mart 128.01
Williams Co. 18.92
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.