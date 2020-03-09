Adv Auto Parts          130.37

Abbott Labs       77.00

ADM          35.32

Alliant Energy   54.16

Ameriprise           109.13

AutoZone, Inc           1115.57

Boeing                227.14

Bank of America           21.71

BP PLC ADR          25.15

ConAgra Foods     27.51

Caterpillar      104.07

Clorox      175.06

ChevronTexaco  80.67

Darling Int’l     23.37

Deere & Co.      150.00

Dollar General     159.65

Ennis Bus Forms     18.56

Eaton Corp    83.12

Exelon      41.91

Fastenal    31.19

General Electric 8.18

Goodyear Tire      7.61

Harley Davidson           23.53

Hewlett Packard     19.00

IBM    117.66

International Paper     32.26

Illinois Tool Works    154.53

Johnson & Johnson     136.30

JP Morgan     93.28

Kohl’s        32.50

McDonald’s Corp.       186.85

Merck & Co.     78.96

Microsoft      150.62

Pepsico     130.16

Pfizer     33.76

Principal Financial      35.42

Proctor & Gamble      116.05

Prudential     58.24

Sherwin Williams     526.92

Target      104.00

Tyson Foods    60.91

Texas Instruments    105.04

Union Pacific      135.78

US Bancorp      36.32

US Cellular    27.40

Verizon      55.78

Walt Disney Co. 104.29

Wal-Mart      117.10

Williams Co.     14.98

Tags