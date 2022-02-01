Adv Auto Parts   234.804

Abbott Labs   127.17

ADM   75.53

Ameriprise   308.05

AutoZone, Inc.   2,011.57

Boeing   208.34

Bank of America   46.94

BP PLC ADR   31.76

ConAgra Foods   34.96

Caterpillar   205.35

Clorox   168.74

Chevron Texaco   134.79

Darling Int'l.   63.93

Deere & Co.   377.88

Dollar General   209.12

Walt Disney Co.   144.49

Ennis Business Forms   18.93

Eaton Corp.   159.39

Exelon   57.83

Fastenal   56.51

General Electric   97.95

Goodyear Tire   21.64

Harley Davidson   35.92

Hewlett Packard 16.81

IBM   135.53

International Paper   48.05

Illinois Tool Works   233.04

JP Morgan   60.79

Johnson & Johnson   170.88

Kohl's   59.37

Alliant Energy   58.66

McDonald's Corp.   258.99

Merck & Co.   81.92

Microsoft   308.76

Pepisco   172.34

Pfizer   53.07

Principal Financial   74.18

Proctor & Gamble   159.74

Prudential   113.67

Sherwin Williams   293.09

Target   219.23

Tyson Foods   91.06

Texas Instruments   181.29

Union Pacific   246.71

US Bancorp   59.27

US Cellular   30.61

Verizon   53.20

Williams. Co.   30.52

Wal-Mart   140.91

