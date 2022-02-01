Adv Auto Parts 234.804
Abbott Labs 127.17
ADM 75.53
Ameriprise 308.05
AutoZone, Inc. 2,011.57
Boeing 208.34
Bank of America 46.94
BP PLC ADR 31.76
ConAgra Foods 34.96
Caterpillar 205.35
Clorox 168.74
Chevron Texaco 134.79
Darling Int'l. 63.93
Deere & Co. 377.88
Dollar General 209.12
Walt Disney Co. 144.49
Ennis Business Forms 18.93
Eaton Corp. 159.39
Exelon 57.83
Fastenal 56.51
General Electric 97.95
Goodyear Tire 21.64
Harley Davidson 35.92
Hewlett Packard 16.81
IBM 135.53
International Paper 48.05
Illinois Tool Works 233.04
JP Morgan 60.79
Johnson & Johnson 170.88
Kohl's 59.37
Alliant Energy 58.66
McDonald's Corp. 258.99
Merck & Co. 81.92
Microsoft 308.76
Pepisco 172.34
Pfizer 53.07
Principal Financial 74.18
Proctor & Gamble 159.74
Prudential 113.67
Sherwin Williams 293.09
Target 219.23
Tyson Foods 91.06
Texas Instruments 181.29
Union Pacific 246.71
US Bancorp 59.27
US Cellular 30.61
Verizon 53.20
Williams. Co. 30.52
Wal-Mart 140.91
